Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. Many natural phenomena, such as heights or test scores, tend to follow this distribution, making it a fundamental concept in statistics.

Central Limit Theorem The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the shape of the population distribution. This theorem is crucial for making inferences about population parameters based on sample statistics, especially when dealing with large samples, as it justifies the use of normal distribution in various statistical analyses.