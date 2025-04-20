Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Class Limits Class limits refer to the smallest and largest values that define a class interval in a frequency distribution. For example, in the interval '0-19', the lower class limit is 0 and the upper class limit is 19. Understanding class limits is essential for organizing data into meaningful intervals, which helps in analyzing the distribution of data points.

Class Boundaries Class boundaries are the values that separate one class from another in a frequency distribution, ensuring there are no gaps between classes. They are typically calculated by taking the average of the upper limit of one class and the lower limit of the next. For instance, the class boundaries for the '0-19' class would be 19.5 and 0.5, allowing for a clear transition to the next class.