Variability Variability refers to how spread out or dispersed the data points are in a dataset. It is crucial for understanding the range of values and the degree of differences among the measurements, such as breaking points of seatbelts. High variability indicates that the data points are widely spread, while low variability suggests they are closely clustered around the center.

Center The center of a dataset is a measure that indicates the central point around which the data values are distributed. Common measures of center include the mean, median, and mode. Understanding the center helps in summarizing the data and provides a reference point for comparing other statistics, such as variability and distribution.