Scatterplot A scatterplot is a graphical representation that displays values for two variables for a set of data. Each point on the plot corresponds to an observation, with one variable plotted along the x-axis and the other along the y-axis. This visualization helps identify potential relationships or correlations between the two variables, such as whether an increase in one variable corresponds to an increase or decrease in the other. Recommended video: Guided course 06:36 06:36 Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation

Correlation Correlation refers to a statistical measure that describes the extent to which two variables change together. A positive correlation indicates that as one variable increases, the other also tends to increase, while a negative correlation suggests that as one variable increases, the other tends to decrease. Understanding correlation is crucial for interpreting scatterplots, as it helps determine the strength and direction of the relationship between the variables. Recommended video: Guided course 05:43 05:43 Correlation Coefficient