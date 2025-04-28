Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pareto Chart A Pareto chart is a type of bar graph that represents the frequency or impact of problems in descending order. It is based on the Pareto principle, which states that roughly 80% of effects come from 20% of causes. This chart is particularly useful in quality control to identify the most significant factors contributing to defects, allowing managers to prioritize their efforts effectively. Recommended video: 04:52 04:52 Creating Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts

Histogram A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, showing the frequency of data points within specified ranges (bins). While useful for understanding the distribution of a single variable, it is less effective for categorizing and comparing multiple causes of defects, making it less suitable for this context. Recommended video: Guided course 05:54 05:54 Intro to Histograms