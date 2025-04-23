Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Class Width Class width refers to the range of values that each class interval covers in a frequency distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the lower boundary of a class from its upper boundary. For example, in the age distribution provided, the class width for the age range 20-29 is 10 years (29 - 20 = 9, plus one for inclusive counting). Recommended video: Guided course 05:18 05:18 How to Create Frequency Distributions Example 2

Class Midpoint The class midpoint is the value that lies in the middle of a class interval and is calculated by averaging the upper and lower boundaries of that class. For instance, the midpoint for the age range 20-29 is (20 + 29) / 2 = 24.5. This value is often used in statistical calculations, such as finding the mean of grouped data. Recommended video: 04:15 04:15 Frequency Polygons Example 1