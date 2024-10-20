- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
Rationalizing Denominators - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Rationalizing Denominators Practice Problems
Rationalize the denominator of the given radical expression.
(√19 - √7)/(√11 + √10)
For the following rational expression, determine its domain.
(28x + 13)/[(9x + 3)(x - 3)]
For the following rational expression, reduce to the lowest terms and indicate values that should not be included in its domain.
(9k2 + 18k)/3k2
For the following rational expression, reduce to the lowest terms and indicate values that should not be included in its domain.
6(6 - q)/[(q + 7)(q - 6)]
For the following rational expression, reduce to the lowest terms.
(11t + 33)/(6t + 18)
For the following rational expression, reduce to the lowest terms and indicate values that should not be included in its domain.
(z2 - 12z + 36)/(z2 + z - 42)
For the following rational expression, reduce to the lowest terms and indicate values that should not be included in its domain.
(11k2 + 70k - 49)/(121k2 - 49)
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify.
(18u3/21u2) • (42u/3u3)
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify.
(7h + 21)/4 ÷ (2h + 6)/2
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify.
(u2 + 2u)/7 • 1/(vu + 2v)
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify.
(9y + 27)/(3y - 15) ÷ (y2 - 9)/(y2 - 3y - 10)
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify.
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify if necessary.
9/4u + 11/5u
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify if necessary.
5/3q + 5/7q + 1/q
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations.
3/u + 2v/u2
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations.
9/10m2p - 13/5mp
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify if necessary.
(19r + 9)/(13r + 4) - (- 33r - 7)/(13r + 4)
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify if necessary.
9/(m + h) + 9/(m - h)
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify if necessary.
9/(d - 13) - 4/(13 - d)
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify if necessary.
(a + b)/(8a - 7b) - 7b/(7b - 8a)
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify if necessary.
3/(b + 3) + 16/(b2 - 3b + 9) - 81/(b3 + 27)
For the following rational expression, perform the indicated operations and simplify if necessary.
4m/(m2 + 4m - 12) - m/(m2 - 36)
On a certain planet, the external pressure an alien feels as it vertically traverses from the surface to space is defined by the formula below.
where h is the vertical distance from the surface of the planet every ten thousand meters, and Pext is measured in atmospheres (atm).
This formula only holds true if "h" is measured from the surface to the boundary between the planet and space theorized to not exceed 100 km. Hence, (0 ≤ h < 10).
Calculate the external pressure that an alien experiences if it is 83,000 meters from the surface.