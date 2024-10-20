On a certain planet, the external pressure an alien feels as it vertically traverses from the surface to space is defined by the formula below.

where h is the vertical distance from the surface of the planet every ten thousand meters, and P ext is measured in atmospheres (atm).

This formula only holds true if "h" is measured from the surface to the boundary between the planet and space theorized to not exceed 100 km. Hence, (0 ≤ h < 10).

Calculate the external pressure that an alien experiences if it is 83,000 meters from the surface.