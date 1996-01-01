7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors The Law of Sines
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
A triangular swimming pool will be constructed in a hotel. Two sides of the pool measure 10.5 m and 12.6 m. The angle between these sides is 58.1∘. What is the area of the swimming pool?
A triangular swimming pool will be constructed in a hotel. Two sides of the pool measure 10.5 m and 12.6 m. The angle between these sides is 58.1∘. What is the area of the swimming pool?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
56 m2
B
52 m2
C
59 m2
D
63 m2