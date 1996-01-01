A triangular swimming pool will be constructed in a hotel. Two sides of the pool measure ﻿ 10.5 m 10.5~\text{m} 10.5 m﻿ and ﻿ 12.6 m 12.6~\text{m} 12.6 m﻿. The angle between these sides is ﻿ 58. 1 ∘ 58.1^\circ 58.1∘﻿. What is the area of the swimming pool?