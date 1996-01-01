Dianne is going to cut cartons into triangular shapes, which will be used as decorations for a birthday party. Two sides of the triangle have lengths of ﻿ 12.3 cm 12.3~\text{cm} 12.3 cm﻿ and ﻿ 15.7 cm 15.7~\text{cm} 15.7 cm﻿. If the angle between these sides is ﻿ 9 8 ∘ 98^{\circ} 98∘﻿, what is the area of each triangular carton?