7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors The Law of Sines
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dianne is going to cut cartons into triangular shapes, which will be used as decorations for a birthday party. Two sides of the triangle have lengths of 12.3 cm and 15.7 cm. If the angle between these sides is 98∘, what is the area of each triangular carton?
Dianne is going to cut cartons into triangular shapes, which will be used as decorations for a birthday party. Two sides of the triangle have lengths of 12.3 cm and 15.7 cm. If the angle between these sides is 98∘, what is the area of each triangular carton?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
102 cm2
B
99 cm2
C
96 cm2
D
94 cm2