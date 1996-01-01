Trigonometry
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC.
∠B=77°,a≈39 cm and c≈51 cm\angle B=77\degree,a\thickapprox39\text{ cm and }c\thickapprox51\text{ cm}∠B=77°,a≈39 cm and c≈51 cm
∠B=87°,a≈39 cm and c≈51 cm\angle B=87\degree,a\thickapprox39\text{ cm and }c\thickapprox51\text{ cm}∠B=87°,a≈39 cm and c≈51 cm
∠B=77°,a≈51 cm and c≈39 cm\angle B=77\degree,a\thickapprox51\text{ cm and }c\thickapprox39\text{ cm}∠B=77°,a≈51 cm and c≈39 cm
∠B=87°,a≈51 cm and c≈39 cm\angle B=87\degree,a\thickapprox51\text{ cm and }c\thickapprox39\text{ cm}∠B=87°,a≈51 cm and c≈39 cm