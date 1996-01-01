7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dave and Jane are standing on the same side of the street sidewalk as they wait for their school bus. Dave spotted a traffic cone on the opposite sidewalk and observed its bearing as 27.85°. Jane is 7.4 m away from Dave and saw the traffic cone at a bearing of 351.46°. Calculate the width of the street.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.5 m
B
9.2 m
C
12.4 m
D
10.9 m