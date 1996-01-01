Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Angles and the Trigonometric Functions Right Triangle Trigonometry

18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sam leaves his office on a bike at a bearing of N 54° 20' E at a speed of 50 km/h, and at the same time, his boss leaves in a car at a bearing of S 35° 40' E at a speed of 80 km/h. Determine the distance between them after 5 hours.
Sam leaves his office on a bike at a bearing of N 54° 20' E at a speed of 50 km/h, and at the same time, his boss leaves in a car at a bearing of S 35° 40' E at a speed of 80 km/h. Determine the distance between them after 5 hours.
A
312.25 km
B
325.12 km
C
479.71 km
D
471.70 km