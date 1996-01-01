7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A jet ski is heading north. At one moment, the bearing of a buoy 872 m away is N 53.1° E. After some time, the bearing of the buoy was observed as S 37.2° E. Determine the distance that the jet ski has traveled between the times that the bearing of the buoy was measured.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1504.8 m
B
1294.6 m
C
1442.3 m
D
1329.1 m