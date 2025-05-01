For Individual or Group Work (Exercises 147 – 150)In calculus, it is sometimes desirable to rationalize a numerator. To do this, we multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the numerator. For example, 6 - √2 = 6 - √2 • 6 + √2 = 36 - 2 = 34 = 17 . 4 4 6 + √2 4(6 + √2) 4(6 + √2) 2(6 + √2) Rationalize each numerator. 6 - √3 8