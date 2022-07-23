Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
4:03 minutes
Problem 147
For Individual or Group Work (Exercises 147 – 150)In calculus, it is sometimes desirable to rationalize a numerator. To do this, we multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the numerator. For example, 6 - √2 = 6 - √2 • 6 + √2 = 36 - 2 = 34 = 17 . 4 4 6 + √2 4(6 + √2) 4(6 + √2) 2(6 + √2) Rationalize each numerator. 6 - √3 8
