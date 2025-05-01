Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 6(3x - 1) = 8 - (10x - 14)
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Linear Equations
- Textbook Question47views
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Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 2 [x - (4 + 2x) + 3] = 2x + 248views
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Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. -2(x + 3) = -6(x + 7)55views
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Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. 4(x + 7) = 2(x + 12) + 2(x + 1)60views
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -2x - 2 ≤ 1 + x39views
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -3(x - 6) > 2x - 240views
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. 4x + 7 ———— ≤ 2x + 5 -378views
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. -9 ≤ x + 5 ≤ 1544views
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. -5 < 5 + 2x < 1143views
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. 10 ≤ 2x + 4 ≤ 1642views
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10.
- 4 ≤ (x + 1)/2 ≤ 544views
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Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. 2(x - 8) = 3x - 1639views
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Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3.
5/6x - 2x + 4/3 = 5/340views
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Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3.
(3x - 1)/4 + (x + 3)/6 = 339views
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Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x + 740views