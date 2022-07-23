Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -24 -4
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1
Identify the operation between the two numbers. Here, it looks like a product of -24 and -4.
Recall the rule for multiplying integers: the product of two negative numbers is positive.
Set up the multiplication expression as \(-24 \times -4\).
Multiply the absolute values: \(24 \times 4 = 96\).
Apply the sign rule: since both numbers are negative, the product is positive, so the result is \(96\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Understanding Negative Numbers
Negative numbers are values less than zero and are indicated by a minus sign. When multiplying or dividing negative numbers, the sign rules determine the result's sign: multiplying or dividing two negatives yields a positive, while one negative and one positive yield a negative.
Multiplication and division of integers follow specific arithmetic rules. Multiplying or dividing two integers involves multiplying or dividing their absolute values and then applying the sign rules. This is essential for correctly finding products or quotients involving negative numbers.
Powers Of Complex Numbers In Polar Form (DeMoivre's Theorem) Example 1
Interpreting Mathematical Expressions
Interpreting expressions correctly involves understanding the notation and operations involved. For example, recognizing whether the expression represents a product or quotient and identifying the numbers and their signs ensures accurate calculation and prevents errors.