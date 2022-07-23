Recognize that the expression \((q - 2)^4\) is a binomial raised to the fourth power. To expand it, you can use the Binomial Theorem, which states that \((a + b)^n = \sum_{k=0}^n \binom{n}{k} a^{n-k} b^k\). In this case, \(a = q\), \(b = -2\), and \(n = 4\).