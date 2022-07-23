Recognize that the expression \((q - 2)^4\) is a binomial raised to the fourth power. To expand it, you can use the Binomial Theorem, which states that \((a + b)^n = \sum_{k=0}^n \binom{n}{k} a^{n-k} b^k\). In this case, \(a = q\), \(b = -2\), and \(n = 4\).
Write out the general expansion for \((q - 2)^4\) using the Binomial Theorem:
\[ (q - 2)^4 = \binom{4}{0} q^4 (-2)^0 + \binom{4}{1} q^3 (-2)^1 + \binom{4}{2} q^2 (-2)^2 + \binom{4}{3} q^1 (-2)^3 + \binom{4}{4} q^0 (-2)^4 \]
Calculate each binomial coefficient \(\binom{4}{k}\) for \(k = 0, 1, 2, 3, 4\). These coefficients are the number of ways to choose \(k\) elements from 4 and can be found using the formula \(\binom{n}{k} = \frac{n!}{k!(n-k)!}\) or from Pascal's Triangle.
Evaluate the powers of \(q\) and \(-2\) for each term. For example, \(q^{4-k}\) and \((-2)^k\) for each \(k\) from 0 to 4.
Combine the coefficients, powers of \(q\), and powers of \(-2\) for each term to write the full expanded polynomial as a sum of terms. This will give you the expanded form of \((q - 2)^4\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Expansion
Binomial expansion is a method to expand expressions raised to a power, such as (a + b)^n, into a sum involving terms of the form C(n, k) * a^(n-k) * b^k. It uses binomial coefficients from Pascal's triangle or combinations to determine each term's coefficient.
The binomial theorem states that (x + y)^n = Σ [n choose k] x^(n-k) y^k, where k ranges from 0 to n. This formula provides a systematic way to expand powers of binomials without multiplying repeatedly.
Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem
Binomial Coefficients and Pascal's Triangle
Binomial coefficients, denoted as C(n, k), represent the number of ways to choose k elements from n and serve as coefficients in binomial expansions. Pascal's triangle is a triangular array that lists these coefficients, simplifying the calculation of terms in expansions.