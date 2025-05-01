In a right triangle, one leg measures and the hypotenuse measures . What is the length of the other leg?
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Given a right triangle where = and = , what is the value of ?
Given a right triangle with one leg measuring units and the hypotenuse measuring units, which of the following is the length of the unknown side rounded to the nearest whole number?
In the right triangle shown, the length of is units and the length of is units. What is the length of the hypotenuse ?
In a right triangle with as the right angle and the triangle is isosceles, what is the length of each leg if the hypotenuse is units?
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles has a measure of , how many distinct triangles (up to similarity) can be formed?
If the vertex angle of an isosceles triangle is , what is the measure of each base angle?
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function.y = 2 cot x
In a right triangle, one leg has length , the other leg is labeled , and the hypotenuse has length . What is the value of ?
If a right triangle has one angle measuring , what is the measure of the other non-right angle?
Given a right triangle where one leg has length , the other leg has length , and the hypotenuse is , what is the value of ?
A right triangle has a hypotenuse of length units and one leg of length units. What is the length of the other leg of the triangle?
Given a right triangle with one leg of length and hypotenuse of length , what is the approximate length of the other leg?
In a right triangle, one leg has length and the hypotenuse has length . Find the length of the other leg in simplest radical form with a rational denominator.