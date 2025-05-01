A right triangle has legs of lengths and . What is the length of the hypotenuse?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Given a right triangle where = and = , what is the value of ?
In the right triangle shown, the length of is units and the length of is units. What is the length of the hypotenuse ?
In the context of solving right triangles, what is the first step in the standard construction of the perpendicular bisector of segment ?
Point P is the center of the circle in the figure above. If triangle is a right triangle with right angle at , and , , what is the value of if ?
A right triangle has one leg of length units and a hypotenuse of length units. What is the length of the missing leg? If necessary, round to the nearest tenth.
Triangle xyz was transformed by a dilation with center O and scale factor . If the original length of side xy was units, what is the length of side xy after the transformation?
Given a right triangle where the length of one leg is and the length of the other leg is , what is the length of the hypotenuse ?
Solving Right Triangles practice set
