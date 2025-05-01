In a right triangle, one leg has length , the hypotenuse has length , and is the length of the other leg. What is the value of ?
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
A right triangle has a base of units and the angle opposite the height is . What is the height of the triangle?
Triangle xyz was transformed by a dilation with center O and scale factor . If the original length of side xy was units, what is the length of side xy after the transformation?
Triangle QRS is a right triangle with angle Q equal to and angle R equal to . What is the measure of the obtuse angle in triangle QRS?
In a right triangle , if the length of is units and angle is , what is the length of side opposite angle ?
A right triangle with an angle of has a hypotenuse of . Calculate the side of the triangle opposite to the angle (y), and the side adjacent to the angle (x). Round your answer to 3 decimal places.
Given the right triangle below, calculate all missing angles in degrees (round your answer to 3 decimal places.
In Exercises 1–4, the graph of a tangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options:y = tan(x + π/2), y = tan(x + π), y = −tan(x − π/2).
In Exercises 1–4, the graph of a tangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options:y = tan(x + π/2), y = tan(x + π), y = −tan(x − π/2).
In Exercises 1–4, graph one period of each function.y = 2 tan x/2
In Exercises 5–12, graph two periods of the given tangent function.y = 3 tan x/4
In Exercises 5–12, graph two periods of the given tangent function.y = −2 tan 1/2 x
In Exercises 5–12, graph two periods of the given tangent function.y = tan(x − π/4)
In Exercises 13–16, the graph of a cotangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options:y = cot(x + π/2), y = cot(x + π), y = −cot x, y= −cot(x − π/2).
In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function.y = −2 tan π/4 x