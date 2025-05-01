In a right triangle, two interior angles each measure . Which of the following statements is true about this triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In the right triangle shown, the length of is units and the length of is units. What is the length of the hypotenuse ?
A
units
B
units
C
units
D
units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle: sides \(a = 6\) units and \(b = 8\) units are the legs, and \(c\) is the hypotenuse, which is the side opposite the right angle.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which relates the sides of a right triangle: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\). This formula allows us to find the hypotenuse when the legs are known.
Substitute the known values into the Pythagorean theorem: \(c^2 = 6^2 + 8^2\).
Calculate the squares of the legs: \(6^2 = 36\) and \(8^2 = 64\), then add them to get \(c^2 = 36 + 64\).
Take the square root of both sides to solve for \(c\): \(c = \sqrt{36 + 64}\). This will give the length of the hypotenuse.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with hypotenuse length and height , which formula can be used to find the length of the base ?
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of lengths and . What is the length of the hypotenuse?
Multiple Choice
In the context of solving right triangles, what is the first step in the standard construction of the perpendicular bisector of segment ?
Multiple Choice
Point P is the center of the circle in the figure above. If triangle is a right triangle with right angle at , and , , what is the value of if ?
