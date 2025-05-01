In right triangle , angle is the right angle. If = units and = units, what is the length of line segment ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one leg has length , the hypotenuse has length , and is the length of the other leg. What is the value of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements in the right triangle: one leg length is 6, the hypotenuse length is 10, and the other leg length is x.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the sum of the squares of the legs equals the square of the hypotenuse: \(a^2 + b^2 = c^2\).
Assign the known values to the formula: let one leg be 6, the other leg be \(x\), and the hypotenuse be 10, so the equation becomes \$6^2 + x^2 = 10^2$.
Calculate the squares of the known sides: \$36 + x^2 = 100$.
Isolate \(x^2\) by subtracting 36 from both sides: \(x^2 = 100 - 36\), then take the square root of both sides to find \(x\).
Watch next
Master Finding Missing Side Lengths with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
11
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one leg has length units and the other leg has length units, what is the length of the hypotenuse (line segment )?
11
views
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has one leg measuring and a hypotenuse measuring . What is the length of the missing leg?
12
views
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has one angle that measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one leg measures and the hypotenuse measures . What is the length of the other leg?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with one acute angle measuring , how many distinct triangles (up to similarity) can be formed?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one of the acute angles measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
11
views
Solving Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations