Given two similar right triangles, one with sides , , and , and the other with sides , , and , what is the value of ?
In a right triangle , if the length of is units and angle is , what is the length of side opposite angle ?
In right triangle , angle is the right angle, is at the top, and is at the bottom right. If = units and = units, what is the length of side ?
Given right triangle QRS with right angle at S, if is the hypotenuse and is units long, and angle Q is , what is the length of ?
Given an isosceles triangle with angle equal to , what is the measure of each of the other two angles?
A right triangle kite has a right angle at vertex N, with side KN adjacent to angle K and side NM adjacent to angle M. If angle K is and the hypotenuse KM is units, what are the lengths of sides KN and NM? KN = units, NM = units
A right triangle has a base of units and the angle opposite the height is . What is the height of the triangle?
Solving Right Triangles practice set
