Which set of three angles could represent the interior angles of a triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Triangle QRS is a right triangle with angle Q equal to and angle R equal to . What is the measure of the obtuse angle in triangle QRS?
A
B
C
There is no obtuse angle in triangle QRS.
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always \$180^\circ$.
Identify the given angles in triangle QRS: angle \(Q = 90^\circ\) (right angle) and angle \(R = 35^\circ\).
Calculate the measure of the third angle \(S\) using the formula: \(S = 180^\circ - Q - R\).
Substitute the known values: \(S = 180^\circ - 90^\circ - 35^\circ\).
Evaluate the result to find angle \(S\), and then determine if any angle is obtuse (greater than \$90^\circ\(). Since \)Q\( is right and \)R\( and \)S\( are less than \)90^\circ$, conclude that there is no obtuse angle in triangle QRS.
