Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
sin 5
sin 5
cos 6
tan 6.29
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
tan s = 0.2126
cos s = 0.7826
sin s = 0.9918
sec s = 1.0806
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[π/2, π] ; sin s = 1/2
[π, 3π/2] ; tan s = √3
[3π/2, 2π] ; tan s = -1
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[0, 2π) ; sin s = -√3 / 2
[0 , 2π) ; cos² s = 1/2
[-2π , π) ; 3 tan² s = 1
Suppose an arc of length s lies on the unit circle x² + y² = 1, starting at the point (1, 0) and terminating at the point (x, y). (See Figure 12, repeated below.) Use a calculator to find the approximate coordinates for (x, y) to four decimal places.
s = 2.5
<IMAGE>
s = ―7.4
<IMAGE>