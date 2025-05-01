For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.
s = 51
s = 51
s = 65
Find each exact function value.
tan π/3
sin ( ―5π/6)
csc ( ―11π/6)
Without using a calculator, determine which of the two values is greater.
tan 1 or tan 2
cos 2 or sin 2
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sin 1.0472
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. cos (-0.2443)
sec 7.3159
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cos s = 0.9250
sin s = 0.4924
cot s = 0.5022
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[ 0, π/2] ; cos s = √2/2
[ π , 3π/2] ; sec s = ―2√3/3