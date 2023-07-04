In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.
6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
tan 0
