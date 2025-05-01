Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = 2π
s = 2π
s = ―π
Find each exact function value. See Example 2. cos (―4π/3)
cos 7π/4
sin (4π/3)
sec 23π/6
tan 5π/6
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. sin 0.6109
sec 2.8440
cot 6.0301
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
cos 2
sin ( ―1)