Trigonometry
0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Basics of Graphing
Functions
Transformations
Asymptotes
Solving Linear Equations
Solving Quadratic Equations
Complex Numbers
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Coterminal Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
Radians
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
Solving Right Triangles
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Reference Angles
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Phase Shifts
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
Linear Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Identities
Double Angle Identities
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Polar Coordinates
Parametric Equations
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Trigonometry
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
