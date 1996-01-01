College Trigonometry
Recent Channels
Trigonometry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
Trigonometric Functions graphs, Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graph Variations of <i>y</i> = sin <i>x</i>
Graphing Sine and Cosine Functions
by turksvids
17 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Finding the Period and Amplitude of a Sine Function
by patrickJMT
18 views
Hide transcripts
How do you find the amplitude of the sine and cosine graph
by Brian McLogan
13 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing Sine and Cosine with Phase (Horizontal) Shifts, Example 1
by patrickJMT
31 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing Sine and Cosine with Phase (Horizontal) Shifts, Example 2
by patrickJMT
59 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing Sine and Cosine With Different Coefficients (Amplitude and Period), Ex 1
by patrickJMT
31 views
Hide transcripts
Amplitude and Period of Sine and Cosine
by Mathispower4u
21 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing Sine and Cosine Functions
by turksvids
17 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing Sine and Cosine with Phase (Horizontal) Shifts, Example 2
by patrickJMT
25 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing a Cosine Function
by patrickJMT
26 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing a Sine Function
by patrickJMT
24 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing a Sine Function 2
by patrickJMT
13 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing a Sine Function by Finding the Amplitude and Period
by Brian McLogan
43 views
Hide transcripts
Zeros of a Sine Function: 1/4 sin((1/2)x)
by patrickJMT
32 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing Trigonometric Functions: y = 2sin(x-pi/6)
by patrickJMT
58 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing a Sine Function
by patrickJMT
40 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.