Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin θ + cos θ = sin θ/(1 - cot θ) + cos θ/(1 - tan θ)
Let csc x = -3. Find all possible values of (sin x + cos x)/sec x.
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
cot(-θ)/sec(-θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 + sin x + cos x)² = 2(1 + sin x) (1 + cos x)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 - cos θ)/(1 + cos θ) = 2 csc² θ - 2 csc θ cot θ - 1
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² x(1 + cot x) + cos² x(1 - tan x) + cot² x = csc² x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin³ θ + cos³ θ = (cos θ + sin θ) (1 - cos θ sin θ)