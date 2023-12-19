Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is essential for rewriting trigonometric expressions in terms of sine and cosine, as they provide the foundational relationships between different functions.

Reciprocal Functions Reciprocal functions in trigonometry refer to pairs of functions that are inverses of each other, such as sine and cosecant, or cosine and secant. For example, sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ) and csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). Recognizing these relationships allows for the conversion of sec²θ and csc²θ into expressions involving sine and cosine, which is crucial for simplifying the given expression.