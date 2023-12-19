Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.74a
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec²θ - 1)/(csc²θ - 1)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is essential for rewriting trigonometric expressions in terms of sine and cosine, as they provide the foundational relationships between different functions.
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Reciprocal Functions
Reciprocal functions in trigonometry refer to pairs of functions that are inverses of each other, such as sine and cosecant, or cosine and secant. For example, sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ) and csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). Recognizing these relationships allows for the conversion of sec²θ and csc²θ into expressions involving sine and cosine, which is crucial for simplifying the given expression.
3:23
Secant, Cosecant, & Cotangent on the Unit Circle
Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions
Simplification of trigonometric expressions involves rewriting complex expressions into simpler forms, often by eliminating quotients and combining like terms. This process typically uses identities and algebraic manipulation. In the context of the given expression, it requires transforming sec²θ and csc²θ into sine and cosine terms, allowing for a clearer and more manageable expression.
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
