Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.72a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cos θ (cos θ - sec θ)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine (sin) and cosine (cos), relate the angles of a triangle to the ratios of its sides. Understanding these functions is essential for manipulating and simplifying trigonometric expressions. The secant function (sec) is the reciprocal of cosine, defined as sec θ = 1/cos θ, which is crucial for rewriting expressions in terms of sine and cosine.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Reciprocal Identities
Reciprocal identities are fundamental relationships in trigonometry that express one trigonometric function in terms of another. For example, sec θ = 1/cos θ and csc θ = 1/sin θ. These identities allow us to convert expressions involving secant into forms that only involve sine and cosine, facilitating simplification and manipulation of trigonometric expressions.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities
Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions
Simplifying trigonometric expressions involves rewriting them to eliminate quotients and express them solely in terms of sine and cosine. This process often includes applying identities, factoring, and combining like terms. The goal is to achieve a more manageable form that can be easily analyzed or solved, which is particularly important in solving trigonometric equations.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Watch next
Master Even and Odd Identities with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice