Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.78a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
-sec² (-θ) + sin² (-θ) + cos² (-θ)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Key identities include the Pythagorean identity, which states that sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1, and the reciprocal identities, such as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). Understanding these identities is essential for simplifying trigonometric expressions.
Even and Odd Functions
In trigonometry, functions are classified as even or odd based on their symmetry. Even functions, like cosine, satisfy the property f(-θ) = f(θ), while odd functions, like sine, satisfy f(-θ) = -f(θ). Recognizing these properties helps in simplifying expressions involving negative angles, as it allows for the substitution of equivalent positive angle expressions.
Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions
Simplifying trigonometric expressions involves rewriting them in a more manageable form, often using identities to eliminate quotients and combine terms. This process may include converting all functions to sine and cosine, as well as applying identities to reduce the expression to its simplest form. Mastery of simplification techniques is crucial for solving complex trigonometric problems.
