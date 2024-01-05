Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Key identities include the Pythagorean identity, which states that sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1, and the reciprocal identities, such as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). Understanding these identities is essential for simplifying trigonometric expressions.

Even and Odd Functions In trigonometry, functions are classified as even or odd based on their symmetry. Even functions, like cosine, satisfy the property f(-θ) = f(θ), while odd functions, like sine, satisfy f(-θ) = -f(θ). Recognizing these properties helps in simplifying expressions involving negative angles, as it allows for the substitution of equivalent positive angle expressions.