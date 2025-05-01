Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin³ θ = sin θ - cos² θ sin θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin³ θ = sin θ - cos² θ sin θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
[1 - sin²(-θ)]/[1 + cot²(-θ)]
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² θ (1 + cot² θ) - 1 = 0
Verify that each equation is an identity.
2 cos² (x/2) tan x = tan x+ sin x
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ - sin θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin⁴ α - cos⁴ α )/(sin² α - cos² α) = 1
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1/2)cot (x/2) - (1/2) tan (x/2) = cot x
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sin θ - cos θ) (csc θ + sec θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(cot² t - 1)/(1 + cot² t) = 1 - 2 sin² t
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 3t + sin 2t)/(sin 3t - sin 2t ) = tan (5t/2)/(tan (t/2))
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cos θ (cos θ - sec θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan² α sin² α = tan² α + cos² α - 1
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec²θ - 1)/(csc²θ - 1)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin θ/(1 - cos θ) - sin θ cos θ/( 1 + cos θ) = csc θ (1 + cos² θ)
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
tan(-θ)/sec θ