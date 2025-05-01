Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
9 sin² θ ― 6 sin² θ = 1
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
9 sin² θ ― 6 sin² θ = 1
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
sin² θ ― 2 sin θ + 3 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
cot θ + 2 csc θ = 3
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
6 sin² θ + sin θ = 1
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
sin θ cos θ ― sin θ = 0
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
sin x (3 sin x - 1) = 1
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
5 + 5 tan² θ = 6 sec θ
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
(2 tan θ) / (3 - tan² θ ) = 1
The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 2π). Express solutions to four decimal places.
x² + sin x - x³ - cos x = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
tan² 2x -1 = 0
Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in radians.
cos 2x + cos x = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin² θ + 3 sin θ + 2 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
3 cos² θ + 2 cos θ - 1 = 0
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
8 sec² x/2 = 4
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
sin (θ/2) = csc (θ/2)