Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. cos(3θ + 11°) = sin( 7θ + 40°) 5 10
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Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
9 sin² θ ― 6 sin² θ = 1
Key Concepts
Trigonometric Equations
Pythagorean Identity
Interval and Solution Representation
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
csc² θ ―2 cot θ = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
2 tan θ sin θ - tan θ = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
sec² θ tan θ = 2 tan θ
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
tan² θ + 4 tan θ + 2 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
sin² θ ― 2 sin θ + 3 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
cot θ + 2 csc θ = 3
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
6 sin² θ + sin θ = 1