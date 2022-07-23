In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan x + sec x = 1
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
sec² θ tan θ = 2 tan θ
Key Concepts
Trigonometric Identities
Solving Trigonometric Equations
Interval and Solution Set for Angles
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. cos(3θ + 11°) = sin( 7θ + 40°) 5 10
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
csc² θ ―2 cot θ = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
2 tan θ sin θ - tan θ = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
9 sin² θ ― 6 sin² θ = 1
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
tan² θ + 4 tan θ + 2 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
sin² θ ― 2 sin θ + 3 = 0