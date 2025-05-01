Write parametric equations for the rectangular equation below.
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Circle: Center: (3,5); Radius: 6
Ellipse: Center: (−2,3); Vertices: 5 units to the left and right of the center; Endpoints of Minor Axis: 2 units above and below the center
Hyperbola: Vertices: (4,0) and (−4,0); Foci: (6,0) and (−6,0)
Line: Passes through (−2,4) and (1,7)