10. Parametric Equations
Writing Parametric Equations
Problem 5.45
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Circle: Center: (3,5); Radius: 6
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically time (t). For a circle, these equations can be derived using trigonometric functions, where x and y coordinates are defined in terms of a parameter, allowing for a more dynamic representation of the shape.
Circle Equation
The standard equation of a circle in a Cartesian coordinate system is (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius. This equation describes all points that are a fixed distance (the radius) from the center, providing a foundational understanding for deriving parametric equations.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, are essential for defining circular motion. In the context of a circle, the x-coordinate can be expressed as x = h + r * cos(t) and the y-coordinate as y = k + r * sin(t), where t is the parameter that varies, tracing the circle as it changes.
