Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
10. Parametric Equations
Writing Parametric Equations
3:06 minutes
Problem 5.51
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Line: Passes through (−2,4) and (1,7)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, often denoted as 't'. For a line, these equations can be derived from two points by defining 't' as a parameter that varies between the two points, allowing for the representation of the line segment in a more flexible way.
Recommended video:
08:02
Parameterizing Equations
Slope of a Line
The slope of a line is a measure of its steepness, calculated as the change in the y-coordinates divided by the change in the x-coordinates between two points. For the points (−2, 4) and (1, 7), the slope can be found using the formula (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1), which is essential for forming the parametric equations of the line.
Recommended video:
5:38
Verifying Equations as Functions
Vector Representation
Vector representation involves using a position vector to describe the direction and magnitude of a line. By taking one of the points as a starting point and adding a scaled direction vector (derived from the slope), we can create parametric equations that represent the line in a concise form, facilitating easier calculations and visualizations.
Recommended video:
03:48
Introduction to Vectors
Watch next
Master Parameterizing Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice