Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
10. Parametric Equations
Writing Parametric Equations
4:01 minutes
Problem 5.49
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Hyperbola: Vertices: (4,0) and (−4,0); Foci: (6,0) and (−6,0)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically time. For conic sections like hyperbolas, these equations allow us to describe the shape and position of the curve in a more flexible way than standard Cartesian equations. Understanding how to derive and manipulate these equations is essential for solving problems involving curves.
Hyperbola Properties
A hyperbola is defined as the set of all points where the difference of the distances to two fixed points (foci) is constant. Key properties include the location of the vertices, which are the points where the hyperbola intersects its transverse axis, and the foci, which are used to determine the shape and orientation of the hyperbola. Recognizing these properties is crucial for constructing the parametric equations.
Conic Sections
Conic sections are the curves obtained by intersecting a plane with a double-napped cone, resulting in shapes such as circles, ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas. Each type has distinct characteristics and equations. Understanding the general forms and properties of these conic sections is vital for identifying and working with their parametric representations.
