Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
10. Parametric Equations
Writing Parametric Equations
4:33 minutes
Problem 5.47
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Ellipse: Center: (−2,3); Vertices: 5 units to the left and right of the center; Endpoints of Minor Axis: 2 units above and below the center
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically time (t). For conic sections like ellipses, these equations allow us to describe the shape and position of the curve in a more flexible way than standard Cartesian equations. By defining x and y in terms of t, we can easily manipulate and analyze the geometric properties of the conic.
Ellipse Properties
An ellipse is defined by its center, major axis, and minor axis. The distance from the center to the vertices along the major axis determines the ellipse's width, while the distance to the endpoints of the minor axis determines its height. Understanding these properties is crucial for constructing the parametric equations, as they dictate the lengths and orientations of the axes.
Coordinate System
The coordinate system provides a framework for locating points in a plane using ordered pairs (x, y). In the context of the ellipse described, the center at (-2, 3) serves as the reference point for determining the positions of the vertices and endpoints of the minor axis. Familiarity with how to translate these points into parametric equations is essential for accurately representing the ellipse.
