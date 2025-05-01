CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.
a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.
b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.
a, B, and C
A plane has an airspeed of 520 mph. The pilot wishes to fly on a bearing of 310°. A wind of 37 mph is blowing from a bearing of 212°. In what direction should the pilot fly, and what will be her ground speed?
Find the force required to keep a 75-lb sled from sliding down an incline that makes an angle of 27° with the horizontal. (Assume there is no friction.)
Find the exact area of each triangle using the formula 𝓐 = ½ bh, and then verify that Heron's formula gives the same result.
<IMAGE>
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
a = 76.3 ft, b = 109 ft, c = 98.8 ft
Find the length of the remaining side of each triangle. Do not use a calculator.
<IMAGE>