College TrigonometryLaws of Sines, Cosines and VectorsThe Law of CosinesUse the Law of Cosines to Solve Oblique Triangles
Problem 7b
In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. b. Write the expression as the cosine of an angle. 5π π 5π π cos ------- cos -------- + sin -------- sin ------- 12 12 12 12

