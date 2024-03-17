7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
Problem 7.1
CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.
a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.
b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.
a, b, and C
