7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. c. Find the exact value of the expression. 5π π 5π π cos ------- cos -------- + sin -------- sin ------- 12 12 12 12
In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. b. Write the expression as the cosine of an angle. 5π π 5π π cos ------- cos -------- + sin -------- sin ------- 12 12 12 12
CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.
a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.
b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.
a, b, and C
Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.
<IMAGE>
Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.
<IMAGE>
Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.
<IMAGE>
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 41.4°, b = 2.78 yd, c = 3.92 yd
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
C = 45.6°, b = 8.94 m, a = 7.23 m
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 9.3 cm, b = 5.7 cm, c = 8.2 cm
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 42.9 m, b = 37.6 m, c = 62.7 m
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 965 ft, b = 876 ft, c = 1240 ft
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 80° 40', b = 143 cm, c = 89.6 cm
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
B = 74.8°, a = 8.92 in., c = 6.43 in.
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 112.8°, b = 6.28 m, c = 12.2 m