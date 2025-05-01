Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.B = 80°, C = 10°, a = 8
In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?
a. two triangles
<IMAGE>
In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?
b. exactly one triangle
<IMAGE>