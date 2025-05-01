Classify the triangle, then solve: .
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
- Multiple Choice203views
- Textbook Question
The bearing of a lighthouse from a ship was found to be N 37° E. After the ship sailed 2.5 mi due south, the new bearing was N 25° E. Find the distance between the ship and the lighthouse at each location.710views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. C = 50°, a = 3, c = 1333views
- Multiple Choice
Use the Law of Sines to find the length of side to two decimal places.
326views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Use the Law of Sines to find the angle to the nearest tenth of a degree.
207views2rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
An engineer wants to measure the distance to cross a river. If , , find the shortest distance (in ) you’d have to travel to cross the river.258views
- Textbook Question
Apply the law of sines to the following: a = √5, c = 2√5, A = 30°. What is the value of sin C? What is the measure of C? Based on its angle measures, what kind of triangle is triangle ABC?249views
- Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
A triangle that is not a right triangle is a(n) _________ triangle.249views
- Textbook Question
Consider each case and determine whether there is sufficient information to solve the triangle using the law of sines.
Three sides are known.288views
- Textbook Question
Which one of the following sets of data does not determine a unique triangle?
a. A = 50°, b = 21, a = 19
b. A = 45°, b = 10, a = 12
c. A = 130°, b = 4, a = 7
d. A = 30°, b = 8, a = 4271views
- Textbook Question
Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.
Find b if C = 74.2°, c = 96.3 m, B = 39.5260views
- Textbook Question
Find each angle B. Do not use a calculator.
<IMAGE>309views
- Textbook Question
Find the length of each side labeled a. Do not use a calculator.
<IMAGE>303views
- Textbook Question
Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.
A = 29.7°, b = 41.5 ft, a = 27.2 ft355views
- Textbook Question
Solve each triangle ABC.
<IMAGE>249views